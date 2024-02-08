FCCI ready to cooperate with ‘Akhuwat’: Dr Sajjad

FAISALABAD: Poverty and unemployment could be rooted out through the Islamic philosophy of “Muwakhat” and in this connection; FCCI was ready to cooperate with “Akhuwat”, said Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad.

In a meeting with Abu Bakar Chief Coordinator Akhuwat, he appreciated the services rendered by Dr Amjad Saqib and said that interest free loans extended to the have-nots are playing a key role in helping them to start their own respectable small businesses. He said that a family could not survive with Rs. 25-30 thousand; however, they could generate additional income with the help of Akhuwat.

He said that FCCI members are financially safe and sound but the current situation has posed multiple challenges to them. “On the other hand, the deteriorating economic situation and inflation has made the life of common man miserable”, he said and added that Akhuwat is also investing in the education sector in addition to providing free food and doling out interest free loans for businesses. He said that this long term investment could equip young deserving students with education and skills. “Its focus is also on the character building of the students', he said and added that these students could start their own businesses while they could also be sent abroad to earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

He expressed concern about the population explosion and said that overpopulation has constantly increasing pressure on our limited financial resources and infrastructure. He further said that the air quality index is yet another threat to the quality of life as all villages have been merged into the Lahore city. He said that instead of developing new cities we are constantly expanding existing cities which have become unmanageable. He said that the same situation was cropping up in Faisalabad and we must take policy decisions to avoid environmental degradation.

Abu Bakar said that the poorest of the poor are looking toward the affluent business community and we must keep their hopes alive. He said that Dr Amjad Saqib would visit Faisalabad very soon however the date for his scheduled meeting would be decided in consultation with the FCCI. He said that Akhuwat has earned the confidence of the people who are getting loans and returning the same so that it could be redistributed among the other needy people.

He requested Dr Sajjad Arshad to visit Akhuwat School in Abbaspur where deserving students from all over the country are enrolled. Responding to a question, he said that administrative expenditures of Akhuwat are only ten percent as compared to 30-35% billed by other similar organizations. Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli offered a vote of thanks and said that his relationship with Dr Amjad Saqib is his lifelong asset.

Later Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Abu Bakar. Former President Muzammil Sultan, Haji Muhammad Abid and Bilal Qadoos Manj were also present during this meeting.

