Cold, dry, windy weather predicted

KARACHI: The election day is likely to see weather with varying conditions from cold and dry to windy and foggy across the country, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

It said that the upcountry is expected to remain in a grip of very cold conditions while chilly winds may batter upper Punjab. Shallow fog is also likely to envelop parts of northeast Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning hours. However, coastal Sindh may receive drizzle on Thursday, it added.

Over the past 24 hours: The minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh minus 16 Celsius, Kalam minus 13, Astore minus 8, Gupis and Skardu minus 7 each, Bagrote minus 6, Malamjabba minus 5, Gilgit, Hunza and Rawalakot minus 4 each.

