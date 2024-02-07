AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief says world in ‘age of chaos’

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 09:48pm

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the world is entering “an age of chaos” with a deeply divided Security Council unable to address critical issues such as the Israel-Hamas war.

With the war in Gaza entering its fifth month on Wednesday, Guterres warned that if the Israeli armed forces press on into the southern city of Rafah, it will “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”

Israeli forces, in their campaign to destroy Hamas after its unprecedented attack on October 7, have relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip and carried out a ground invasion, displacing over a million people southward.

“It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages,” Guterres said during a speech to the General Assembly presenting his 2024 priorities.

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

In the speech, he called for changes to the Security Council and international financial system, among other reforms, touting his “Summit of the Future” in September as a critical venue to address dysfunction “deeper and more dangerous” than ever.

“The United Nations Security Council – the primary platform for questions of global peace – is deadlocked by geopolitical fissures,” said Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister.

“This is not the first time the Council has been divided – but it is the worst. Today’s dysfunction is deeper and more dangerous.”

He said that unlike during the Cold War, when “well-established mechanisms helped manage superpower relations,” those mechanism are missing “in today’s multipolar world.”

Blinken pursues Gaza truce as Israel presses onslaught

“Our world is entering in an age of chaos…, a dangerous and unpredictable free-for-all with total impunity,” he warned.

‘Crazy fight to pick’

His remarks come amid devastating conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, the Middle East and elsewhere, with millions of people displaced by the fighting and in need of assistance.

“As conflicts proliferate, global humanitarian needs are at an all-time high, but funding is not keeping pace,” Guterres said.

Against such a dark backdrop, Guterres encouraged world leaders to seize the opportunity of the “Summit of the Future,” to be held in September in New York on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly to “shape multilateralism for years to come.”

US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, he called again for the development of an “emergency platform to improve the international response to complex global shocks.”

The rapid development of artificial intelligence tools “is already creating risks” and will “affect all of humankind, so we need a universal approach to deal with it,” he said.

He called on the world to “move fast, be creative, and work together to ensure adequate guardrails and ethical standards, promote transparency, and build capacities in developing countries.”

Guterres, who has made addressing climate change a priority since taking office in 2017, reiterated that the crisis “remains the defining challenge of our time” and called for humanity to “make peace with the planet.”

He said “humanity has waged a war we can only lose: our war with nature. It is a crazy fight to pick.”

Antonio Guterres Gaza Gaza Strip Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Rafah

Comments

200 characters

UN chief says world in ‘age of chaos’

Election euphoria: KSE-100 closes 345 points higher a day before polls

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack on convoy

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

One killed, child injured in blast in Karachi

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

PwC survey: 42% of Pakistani CEOs see business model unviable in less than a decade

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Read more stories