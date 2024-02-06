AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel

Reuters Published February 6, 2024

DOHA: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal for the release of hostages as part of an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a press conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas’ response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

Blinken declined to discuss the details of the response.

US CIA chief to help broker Gaza hostage deal

Washington would use every tool available to reach a pause in fighting that would build upon an earlier release of more than 100 hostages, Blinken said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential,” Blinken said.

The United States was determined to use any pause in the fighting to build a diplomatic path forward to a “just and lasting peace” in the Middle East, he said.

