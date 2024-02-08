Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Blasts in Balochistan: at least 24 killed in Pishin and Qila Saifullah

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

PwC survey: 42% of Pakistani CEOs see business model unviable in less than a decade

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

