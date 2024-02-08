AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-08

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

Zaheer Abbasi Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has issued the Budget Call Circular (BCC) for fiscal year 2024-25 with a timeline for the presentation of the budget to the cabinet and the parliament in the first week of June 2024.

According to the circular issued by the Finance Division, all principal accounting officers (PAOs) have been requested to submit the performance-based budgeting forms, revised and budget estimates of receipts, current and development expenditure forms as well as other forms to the Budget Wing, Finance Division latest by 11th March 2024.

The remaining information may also be provided as per the timeline indicated against each, including details of the foreign exchange budget.

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

In preparation for budget review/priority committee meetings, the Budget Wing, Finance Division plans to conduct pre-budget workshops and meetings with relevant officers/officials of all Divisions, departments and other offices.

In terms of Financial Procedures laid down in Articles 78 to 88 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, the Rules of Business, 1973, and the Public Finance Management Act, 2019, the Finance Division is tasked with preparing the budget as a key policy document for the federal government.

The BCC for fiscal year 2024-25 includes the budget calendar, preparation steps and instructions, forms for actuals (fiscal year 2022-23), revised estimates (fiscal year 2023-24), and budget estimates for (fiscal year 2024-25), besides other forms requiring information related to receipts, current and development expenditures of the federal government.

The BCC also requires reporting on gender and green components of the federal budget to align revenues and expenditures with international best practices and commitments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Finance Division parliament budget finance ministry Budget Call Circular FY25 budget call circular

Comments

200 characters

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories