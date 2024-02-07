Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process and its judicial system provides for fair trial and due process, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

This was stated by FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the general elections in Pakistan tomorrow.

“Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution.

Security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on 08 February 2024 as per the electoral laws of Pakistan,“ the statement said.

648,000 security personnel deployed

The spokesperson further said that domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

Earlier, in a statement spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell deplored “all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process”.

“Separate voter lists — as is the case for the Ahmadis — expose them to harassment and violence, despite the equal rights guaranteed to minorities in Pakistan’s constitution.”

Throssell added that polls are an important moment to reaffirm the commitment to democracy, and “to ensure the right to participation of all its people”.