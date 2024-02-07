AIRLINK 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.09%)
DGKC 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 113.56 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.96%)
HUBC 115.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.94%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
OGDC 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.73%)
PAEL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.55%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
PPL 121.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.91%)
PRL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.25%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
SEARL 52.11 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.05%)
SNGP 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.96%)
UNITY 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,585 Increased By 25.2 (0.38%)
BR30 23,476 Increased By 145.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 64,010 Increased By 210.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 21,669 Increased By 68.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

  • Says domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process
BR Web Desk Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 12:05pm

Pakistan is fully committed to fostering an inclusive democratic process and its judicial system provides for fair trial and due process, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

This was stated by FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to remarks made by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the general elections in Pakistan tomorrow.

“Pakistan is fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution.

Security plans have been finalized to hold the elections on 08 February 2024 as per the electoral laws of Pakistan,“ the statement said.

648,000 security personnel deployed

The spokesperson further said that domestic legal remedies are available in case of any complaints in the electoral process.

Earlier, in a statement spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell deplored “all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process”.

“Separate voter lists — as is the case for the Ahmadis — expose them to harassment and violence, despite the equal rights guaranteed to minorities in Pakistan’s constitution.”

Throssell added that polls are an important moment to reaffirm the commitment to democracy, and “to ensure the right to participation of all its people”.

Foreign Office General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

