BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday tracking a rise in their Asian peers and led by financials, while real estate stocks jumped on strong earnings from Godrej Properties.

IT, oil and gas stocks lead rise in Indian shares

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.35% at 22,003.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% at 72,377.36, as of 9:26 a.m IST.