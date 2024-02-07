CS opens free screening camp at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated a free screening camp at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. He inspected the counters in the camp and observed the screening process.

Organized by the Department of Primary and Secondary Health, the screening camp would continue for two days for providing the facility of free tests for HIV (AIDS), hepatitis B, C, blood pressure, diabetes, and TB.

The facility of hepatitis B vaccination has also been provided to government employees at the camp.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Finance Secretary were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024