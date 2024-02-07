Partly Facetious: Zardari has bought a few more carrots?

“I guess it’s a family affair.” “What? The distribution of who gets which ministry?” “Well that’s kinda jumping the gun so to speak. The first step is who is on the right side of the…the…spectrum.”

“Spectrum is about range? This is more about scale.”

“You mean a balance scale used to weigh produce or a scale of a one to ten?”

“Good question - that varies, in some instances it has been about a balance, example is Zardari sahib has bought a few more carrots to even the scale though it is still tilted in favour of the Sharifs, while in some other cases it’s about scale – the partnering parties that were close to zero have witnessed an improvement in their rating – by at least five seats for some to 12 seats for others.”

“Right, in any case, when I said a family affair I wasn’t quite referring to which family is now in front of the queue… I was simply wanting to re-designate the most coveted position after the Prime Minister’s namely the chief minister of Punjab as a family affair.”

“It never used to be, did it?”

“No, but that was a long time ago. After Nawaz Sharif moved as chief minister of Punjab to prime minister, the chief ministership of Punjab became a family affair.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Think before you speak.”

“The Buzz is neither a blood relative, like say Shahbaz Sharif, nor related by marriage say The Samdhi Ishaq Dar!”

“Indeed, but he retained the position till the fall of the Spiritual Empire of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“Don’t be facetious – hopefully he has learnt his lesson and…”

“The Buzz ain’t coming back but The Third Wife also known as the spiritual guide seems to have retained her position so if not The Buzz maybe a like-minded…”

“Stop, anyway, when I said the chief ministership of Punjab has become a family post, I was referring to the rumours circulating these days that the family has agreed to Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) as the next chief minister of Punjab.”

“From the squint eyed Buzz to the decorative NMN…wait one question: does it rest with daddy? I mean, given that daddy says he will leave the office of prime minister to his brother in a year’s time, my question is what about pledges to Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tareen….

“Hmmm, there is many a slip between the cup and the lip and Zardari sahib has a way of getting his sip from a cup that appears to be upended for all intent and purposes…”

“Let’s wait and see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024