In focus: Jahangir Tareen, a major player in the making?

Jahangir Khan Tareen was born in Comilla on July 4, 1953, into a prominent Pashtun family. He entered politics after a successful career in academia and banking after earning his MBA from the University of North Carolina in the United States.

Tareen’s political journey began in 2002 when he secured a seat in the National Assembly under the banner of PML-Q. His ascent in politics saw him serve as a special advisor on agriculture and social sector initiatives in Punjab before assuming the role of Federal Minister for Industries and Production in 2004. However, it was his alliance with Imran Khan’s PTI in 2011 that propelled him to national political prominence, culminating in his tenure as the party’s General Secretary until December 2017.

Tareen’s political career was beset by difficulties, most notably the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court disqualifying him for financial dishonesty under Article 62(1)(f). However, he was given permission to run for office in 2024.

Controversies have dogged Tareen’s tenure, with allegations of making fake submissions to the Election Commission and participating in actions that may be seen as insider trading.

Tareen’s political trajectory is highlighted by these scandals, as well as his falling out with PTI over the sugar scam investigation and the subsequent establishment of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in 2023.

The political party of Jahangir Khan Tareen is primarily running for office in Punjab with the goal of being a major player in the next provincial and federal government formation.