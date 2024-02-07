AIRLINK 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.62%)
BOP 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
DFML 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.39%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.66%)
FCCL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.77%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.82%)
HUBC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.76%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
PIAA 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.73%)
PPL 121.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.86%)
PTC 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.2%)
SNGP 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
TRG 73.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.75%)
UNITY 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,583 Increased By 22.7 (0.35%)
BR30 23,393 Increased By 62.4 (0.27%)
KSE100 64,040 Increased By 240.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 21,680 Increased By 79.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In focus: Jahangir Tareen, a major player in the making?

BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 11:09am
Design: Hussain Afzal
Design: Hussain Afzal

Jahangir Khan Tareen was born in Comilla on July 4, 1953, into a prominent Pashtun family. He entered politics after a successful career in academia and banking after earning his MBA from the University of North Carolina in the United States.

Tareen’s political journey began in 2002 when he secured a seat in the National Assembly under the banner of PML-Q. His ascent in politics saw him serve as a special advisor on agriculture and social sector initiatives in Punjab before assuming the role of Federal Minister for Industries and Production in 2004. However, it was his alliance with Imran Khan’s PTI in 2011 that propelled him to national political prominence, culminating in his tenure as the party’s General Secretary until December 2017.

Tareen’s political career was beset by difficulties, most notably the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court disqualifying him for financial dishonesty under Article 62(1)(f). However, he was given permission to run for office in 2024.

Controversies have dogged Tareen’s tenure, with allegations of making fake submissions to the Election Commission and participating in actions that may be seen as insider trading.

Tareen’s political trajectory is highlighted by these scandals, as well as his falling out with PTI over the sugar scam investigation and the subsequent establishment of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in 2023.

The political party of Jahangir Khan Tareen is primarily running for office in Punjab with the goal of being a major player in the next provincial and federal government formation.

Jahangir Tareen IPP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

In focus: Jahangir Tareen, a major player in the making?

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Pakistan fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process: FO

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Electioneering ends

Read more stories