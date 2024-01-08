BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Court annuls lifetime disqualification for lawmakers

  • Verdict comes with 6-1 majority
BR Web Desk Published January 8, 2024 Updated January 8, 2024 06:35pm

In a major development, the Supreme Court (SC) ended on Monday lifetime disqualification of lawmakers with a majority of 6-1 verdict.

The SC had reserved the decision last week.

A seven-member larger bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

Justice Yahya Afridi dissented from the reserved verdict.

The petitions had asked the apex court to determine whether the disqualification period was lifetime or five years.

In his remarks during the hearings, CJP Isa said lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(F) was determined by an individual’s perception rather than by the Constitution.

CJP said he was determined to resolve the case to avoid confusion over the lifetime or five-year disqualification of lawmakers.

The proceedings were broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website on YouTube channel.

CJP Isa had said that the SC intended to wrap up proceedings of lifetime disqualification case “very quickly” to avoid “confusion” for returning officers (ROs), ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8.

A three-judge committee that included CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had constituted the bench under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

Following today’s verdict, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been cleared to contest the upcoming elections.

Nawaz was disqualified for life in 2017 under Under Article 62(1) (f).

According to Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) “unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law”.

In the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led government, amendments were made in the Elections Act 2017, limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years.

Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif SC CJP CJP Qazi Faez Isa General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 lifetime disqualification

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jan 08, 2024 06:01pm
Another tragic chapter in our judiciary, especially when individuals take precedent over Pakistan. First the NA amends disqualification from life to 5 years, second the same SC upholds life time disqualification in Samiullah case and thirdly now SC interprets the law and sets aside life time disqualification, tell us this is not an agenda. Guess "hamari adalat, hamari marzi" wins and the nation loses.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Munir Jan 08, 2024 06:01pm
Thus opening the floodgates for all "Saadiq" and "Ameen" to return to power. Who said "London Plan" was a hoax?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 08, 2024 06:13pm
So predictable. Money money money. Lots of moola distributed abroad.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Jan 08, 2024 06:21pm
The best disqualification or a kick in the teeth is humiliation at the ballot box for politicians
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
mustafa Jan 08, 2024 07:26pm
PTI fanboys will be crying in their beds... PML, PPP and PTI all are useless ... PTI was supported to do development and improve things - but they failed in all boxes too .... And Blamed others for their Failure ....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ali Jan 08, 2024 07:41pm
meaning thereby the meter of 'Sadiq & Ameen' comes to true after 5 years. a big hand for another 'Sunehri' verdict
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Supreme Court annuls lifetime disqualification for lawmakers

KSE-100 closes 278 points lower on profit-taking

Open-market: rupee ends nearly flat against US dollar

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US State Department

Oil falls as Saudi price cuts counter Middle East worries

COAS Munir honoured with Bahrain's top military award

Kashan Hasan to be FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan CEO

Schools in Punjab to re-open from January 10: CM Naqvi

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Read more stories