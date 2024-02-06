Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 37th chairman, a PCB statement read on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the PCB’s board of governors at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me,” a PCB press release quoted the interim Punjab CM as saying.

“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

The development comes after former chairman of PCB’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf resigned from his position last month, a couple of weeks before the expiry of a three-month extension that had been given to the PCB’s management committee by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.