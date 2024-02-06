AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,566 Increased By 110.1 (1.71%)
BR30 23,357 Increased By 600.1 (2.64%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 04:56pm
Photo: X/TheRealPCB
Photo: X/TheRealPCB

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 37th chairman, a PCB statement read on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the PCB’s board of governors at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me,” a PCB press release quoted the interim Punjab CM as saying.

“I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

The development comes after former chairman of PCB’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf resigned from his position last month, a couple of weeks before the expiry of a three-month extension that had been given to the PCB’s management committee by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Punjab government Mohsin Naqvi caretaker government

Comments

200 characters

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies after gains, Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

Read more stories