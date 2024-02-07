AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2018-2024: what’s different in General Elections this time around

BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:50pm

As Pakistan is set to hold its 12th general elections on February 8 (Thursday), one cannot help but feel that this year’s elections are remarkably different than the previous held in 2018. For once, there was no uncertainty whether the elections will be held in 2018 compared to all the chaos and uncertainty leading up to deciding a date for elections 2024.

Let us take a look at what is new and what has changed for these elections.

NA seats reduced

Previously, there were 342 seats of the lower house of parliament including seats reserved for women and non-Muslims.

However, for these elections, the strength of the National Assembly (NA) has decreased by six seats to 336 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reduced the representation of newly-merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from 12 to six in the fresh delimitation under the 2023 census.

Elections without Imran Khan

In the previous elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was a favourite. And this was proven after he emerged as the winner and assumed office.

This year we do not see Imran contesting, or even campaigning in different cities as he is behind bars. The former prime minister is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail after conviction in the cipher, Toshakhana and illegal nikah case.

Election Management System and Result Transmission System

In 2018, the ECP was under criticism after the failure of the result transmission system (RTS) that was developed to transmit and tabulate results.

Not wanting to be censured again, the ECP has come up with a new system-Election Management System (EMS).

This new system, the electoral body claims will even work offline as it is not internet-based but intra-net-based. This means that the system has a private network of the election commission that has been spread across the country, involving the services of PTCL and other firms.

Now we can only wait till February 8 to see whether we will have a ‘back to the past’ moment or the new EMS will really work.

Gender gap

The latest voting statistics reveal that the electoral gender gap has fallen to less than 10 million for the first time in a decade.

The number of voters in the country has increased to 128 million including 69.26 million men and 59.32 million women.

During the 2018 polls, there was gap of 12.49 million. In November 2021, the electoral gender gap stood at 11.81 million.

Contesting without official party symbol

Previously, all major parties and independent candidates contested the elections with their specific electoral symbol. However, the same cannot be said for elections 2024.

PTI – stripped off its electoral symbol ‘bat’ – will now contest with different symbols.

High percentage of independent candidates

In all the past elections, the number of independent candidates for the NA hovered around 53%. This year the percentage is 63.

Young voters

In the previous general elections, around 46 million young voters exercised their right to vote.

A total number of 12,638 candidates are in the run for assembly seats in the four provinces this year. For these candidates, the number of young voters (between ages 18 and 35) 57 million, which is over 47% of the electorate.

First time voters

Many young Pakistanis will vote for the first time in their lives on February 8.

As per Reuters, around 22 million youths (43.85 percent) aged between 18 and 23 will cast their vote for the first time tomorrow.

As per the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency “the average youth voter turnout of the past eight elections, from 1988 to 2018, has been abysmally low at 31 percent, which is 13 percentage points lower than the average overall voter turnout of 44 percent in these eight elections.”

The return of Nawaz Sharif

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted in 2017 and could not contest in 2018 due to his conviction in a number of corruption case.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is back and will be contesting from Lahore’s NA-130.

general elections 2018 General elections 2024 general elections general polls General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Pakistan Elections 2024 general elections in Pakistan general polls 2024 elections in 2018

Comments

200 characters

2018-2024: what’s different in General Elections this time around

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Read more stories