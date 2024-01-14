AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-14

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: After Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore PTI’s bat symbol, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced its candidates would contest elections independently after plans the former ruling party had failed to materialise.

Talking to reporters after the apex court verdict which deprived the PTI of its iconic bat electoral symbol, the PTI’s now ex-chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan along with Ali Zafar, said that the party candidates would jump into the fray as independent candidates. “All PTI candidates will contest independently now and we will issue a list of all our candidates with their election symbols,” Gohar declared.

Besides, the party’s plan to issue tickets on the Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati’s (PTI-N) symbol also backfired as the latter’s chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar backed out of a deal.

PTI loses bat symbol in major blow ahead of elections

He said that the people will decide now as who they deem fit to represent them adding all the PTI candidates will fully participate in the election on Feb 8 as independent candidates.

Gohar noted that the top court’s order issued today was “controversial” and it had “deeply disappointed” him.

Without elaborating, he added that his party would challenge the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Gohar said that the SC decision is a step forward towards disenfranchising 10 crore voters which support the PTI.

Whether we have the bat or not, the people will still vote for us [...] we are a very strong party,” Gohar added, but noted that it was the court’s duty to ensure that every person’s basic rights are guaranteed.

Barrister Ali Zafar said that the election symbol has been withdrawn but the party is there and it will fully participate in the elections.

He said that our next step is to prepare for elections and after Feb 8, the PTI would form its government by giving a humiliating defeat to all our opponents despite all hurdles.

Zafar said the party was anticipating the decision; therefore, their preparations were complete.

“We will compete the February 8 with all-out force,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PTI candidates General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 polls independently

Comments

1000 characters

PTI candidates to contest polls independently

PTI loses ‘bat’ as SC restores ECP order

SECP notifies draft of proposed amendments to NBFCs Rules, 2003

13 renewable projects: Foreign investors move power minister

Fight against terrorism: ECC approves Rs250m TSG for IB

PTI says Gohar’s house was raided

Pak-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes IFC Sanctions Board member

Taiwan inalienable part of PRC: FO

Morgan Stanley to pay $249m to settle US trading fraud charges

Petroleum products: Up to Rs5.50 cut in ex-depot prices likely

Read more stories