AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,566 Increased By 110.1 (1.71%)
BR30 23,357 Increased By 600.1 (2.64%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

  • Caretaker govt team's meeting with IMF on circular debt management plan fuels buying interest in index-heavy shares
BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 03:44pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw interest in the oil and gas sector as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained nearly 800 points during trading on Tuesday.

Bullish momentum persisted throughout the trading session, as the benchmark index settled at 63,799.01 level, an increase of 796.10 points or 1.26%.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC and PPL were trading in the positive, amid reported developments on the government’s circular debt plan.

Business Recorder reported that the caretaker government’s team on Monday formally interacted with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a video call to seek the latter’s support for tariff rationalization and circular debt reduction plans.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under selling pressure with low trading activity as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions on their concerns over political noise in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 810.14 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 63,002.92 points.

Experts said Tuesday’s buying interest comes on account of developments in the energy sector.

Globally, Asian shares edged up on Tuesday thanks to a bounce in battered Chinese markets, although investors were cautious after a slide on Wall Street amid diminishing expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate cut, which in turn underpinned the dollar.

Oil prices held largely steady as traders took stock of a visit to the Middle East by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, after a 0.7% decline from the previous session.

