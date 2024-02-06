AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-06

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Classification Committee of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has determined new customs classification on the import of “PVC Table Mats in roll/sheet form” for accurate assessment of customs duty.

The customs classification dispute was related to the determination of the Classification of goods declared as PVC Table Mats in Roll/Sheet form under PCT 3926.9099 instead of PCT heading 3924.1000 and PCT heading number 3924.9000.

A new customs classification ruling of the committee revealed that the Classification Committee holds that ‘PVC Table Mats in roll/sheet form’ shall be classified under the Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) heading 3920 and 3921, depending on composition of the goods, through the application of GIR Rule 1, while ‘PVC Table Matt cut to size’ as identifiable article of table usage is appropriately classifiable under PCT heading 3924.

SOE allowed concessionary rate of duty by customs

During the meetings of the committee, the department presented their arguments and reiterated their point of view. The department pleaded that since ‘Table Mats’ are explicitly mentioned by name in the Explanatory Notes to PCT heading 3924, they must be classifiable under PCT heading 3924, irrespective of their shape and size. No restrictions or limitations are specified in the Explanatory Notes of PCT heading 3924 regarding the classification based on shape and size.

Upon reviewing the Explanatory Notes to both, PCT headings by the Classification Committee observed the following: - Heading 3924 is limited to articles that do not meet the requirements for classification in one of the earlier headings of Chapter 39. Therefore, any household articles that meet the definition of a sheet in headings 3920 or 3921 are classifiable as sheets in those headings, the committee added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR customs duty Customs value PCT Customs Classification Committee PVC PVC table mats

Comments

200 characters

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories