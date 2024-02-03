AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-03

SOE allowed concessionary rate of duty by customs

Hamid Waleed Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: Customs officials failed to deny concessionary rate of duty to a state-owned entity (SOE), said sources.

According to details, a state-owned entity imported consignments of Procurement Installation Testing and Commissioning of Wireless Loop Systems on turnkey basis. The company also filed Goods Declaration while claiming the benefit of the concessionary rate of customs duty under the relevant SRO.

However, the customs officials cleared the imported equipment on payment of the standard customs duty instead of the concessionary rate. It was followed by the filing of refund claim against the over-paid customs duty.

Sources said the department declined the refund claim on the ground that the condition for availing concessionary rate was not fulfilled at the time of clearance and the SOE had paid standard duty without any protest.

Furthermore, the department maintained that the SOE was unable to rebut the presumption of passing on the incidence of the paid customs duty to its consumers.

The SOE, on the other hand, agitated that the provisions of law, followed by the department, were not in force at the time of import of the equipment in dispute as well as at the time of making refund claims.

Also, the state-owned company maintained that it did not pass on the incidence of the excess customs duty as the imported equipment were installed and used in its own projects of telecommunication services instead of further selling of the goods to any third party/ buyer.

Sources said the customs officials also declined to entertain the certificate issued by the facilitation committee of the Board of Investment that the imported goods are not manufactured locally. Meanwhile, the concerned authority also issued No Objection Certificate in favour of the company regarding the import of the equipment.

According to sources, the customs officials rejected these certificates not on the ground of invalidity but for the reason that the same were not produced at the time of filing of GDs and the refund claims.

But the SOE was of the view that it had produced these certificates as and when directed by the concerned authority, a view which was upheld by at the adjudication stage and the department was directed to refund the claim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs SOEs custom duty Customs officials

SOE allowed concessionary rate of duty by customs

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories