NA-9 Malakand: PPP making all-out efforts to regain lost glory

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peopl's Party (PPP) is making all-out efforts to regain its lost popularity in National Assembly constituency - NA-9, Malakand and encash rift amongst its rival political parties in the general elections.

The district with its headquarters at Batkhela consists of two Tehsils including Sam Ranizai and Swat Ranizai. It covers the whole of district Malakand. The constituency was formerly known as NA-35 (Malakand) from 1977 to 2018. The name changed to NA-8 (Malakand) after the delimitation in 2018 and NA-9 (Malakand) after the 2022 Delimitation.

Till the general elections-2013, the constituency was considered a traditional stronghold of PPP, but during the last two elections it consecutively lost it to PTI candidate Junaid Akbar Khan. The PPP candidates had have won three consecutive elections 1988 to 1993, when it lost to PML-Nâ€™s candidate Haji Mohammad Khan.

In general election of 2002, Maulana Inayat-ur-Rehman of the religio-political alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal won it by securing 37,663 votes while Lal Mohammad Khan of PPP remained runner-up and obtained 17,538 votes. However, in 2008 PPP bounced back in the constituency and its candidate obtained 34,472 votes and remained winner as all other candidates failed to cross the figure of 6000 votes.

In last two elections Junaid Akbar Khan of PTI won from the constituency consecutively. In 2013, he defeated Lal Mohammad Khan and in the second election he remained triumphant against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. But, political dynamics of the constituency have totally changed for the General Election-24.

For the February 08 polls, the party has awarded the ticket of the National Assembly to Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, the younger brother of the provincial president PPP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, who himself is contesting election from PK-24 on the party ticket.

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, who had already made a hat trick of winning three consecutive elections from the constituency. But, in 2018, he lost to the PTI candidate.

For the coming elections, 19 candidates are in run from the constituency. This time the contest is likely to be among Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP, PTI-backed independent Junaid Akbar Khan, Kifayatullah of JUI-F and Jamaluddin of JI.

The candidates of all contesting political parties are running a vigorous election campaign and approaching the voters to woo them in their favour. However, the internal differences amongst various political parties, particularly PTI and ANP are proving bonus for the PPP.

Though the officially PTI is backing former MNA Junaid Akbar Khan, who is contesting as an independent candidate with the electoral symbol of â€˜Racketâ€™ but two other candidates including a former district president Fazal Mohammad and Sabz Ali are also in the field. The presence of these two candidates in the contest is dividing votes and likely beneficiary of the division will be Syed Ahmad Ali Shah Bacha of PPP.

Furthermore, Mohammad Zeeshan of Pervez Khattak-led PTI-Parliamentarians is also in the run. Other candidates from the constituency include Jamaluddin of JI, Irfan Moazzam (Independent), Rasheed Ahmad (Independent), Babu Shah Zaman (Independent), Sajjad Ahmad (PML-N), Shahidullah (TLP) and Nazia Hassan (Independent) respectively.

There are also two provincial assembly constituencies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly PK-23 and PK-24. 19 candidates are in the run from PK-23, which also include two times winner PTI-backed independent candidate, Shakeel Ahmad and Engineer Mohammad Humayun Khan of PPP. Other prominent candidates include Ikramullah of PTI-Parliamentarians, Izharullah of ANP, Naeemullah of PML-N and Shahab Hussain of JI. However, the actual contest is expected between independent Shakeel Ahmad and Engineer Mohammad Humayun Khan of PPP.

Similarly, 12 candidates are in the run from PK-24, wherein beside PTIâ€™s officially supported candidate Musawir Khan and PTI workers including Islam Badshah, Sabz Ali and Mohammad Bilal are also in the field as independent candidates. PPP has fielded its provincial president, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, who in the recent PDM led government has served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Water Resources.

Both Islam Badshah and Mohammad Bilal, who are contesting election as independent have remained very close to PTI workers during its government and now they are supporting them against Musawir Khan. Both candidates are benefitting Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha.

Other prominent candidates from the constituency include Haq Nawaz (JUI-F), Rizwanullah (JI), Suleman Khan (Pakistan Nazriati Party), Shah Nawaz Khan (QWP), Mohammad Irshad (ANP), Mohammad Esal (PML-N) and Aamir Sohail of the PTI-Parliamentarians).

