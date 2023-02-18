AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Social media sites, apps will never be shut down again: IT minister

Bilal Hussain Published 18 Feb, 2023 01:29pm
Follow us

Federal IT and Telecommunication Minister Aminul Haq said closing social media sites and applications is not a solution to the problem, vowing they will never be shut down again.

"Now it has been decided that no website or app will be closed in any case," Haq said while speaking at an event 'Accelerating US Investments in Pakistan' here at a local hotel in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan has a history of banning social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and recently also suspended Wikipedia as well.

"Banning can never be a solution. Any such thing will go through the IT ministry and I am telling you now that there will be no ban from now."

While responding to grievances and suggestions by IT industry officials such as Indus Valley Capital's Aatif Awan and President Open Silicon Valley Junaid Qurashi, Haq said that there are severe bureaucratic hurdles at the Finance Division, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

"When we ask anything from the Finance Division, the first answer we get is a 'no'," he said.

However, he added that his ministry has been persistent and able to get many things done such as IT export companies being able to retain 35% dollars in their accounts.

However, the minister praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for supporting the Digital Pakistan vision despite all the bureaucratic hurdles.

TikTok YouTube social media Aminul Haq Wikipedia IT and Telecom Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Social media sites, apps will never be shut down again: IT minister

‘Mini-budget’ Dar takes the flak from opposition, govt MNAs alike

Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

India lashes out at critics after BBC raids

Qatar sheikh bids for Man Utd as billionaire Ratcliffe enters race

Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained

North Korea fires long range missile after warning US, South Korea Korea over drills

10pc WHT imposed on sales of shares for documentation

Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

Read more stories