General Elections 2024: results

|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Feb 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.51
▲ 1.00 (15.36%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
9.49
▲ 1.00 (11.78%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 12
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
11.55
▲ 1.00 (9.48%)
|
Gammon Pak / Feb 12
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
11.75
▲ 0.87 (8.00%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Feb 12
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
3.50
▲ 0.25 (7.69%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Feb 12
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
69.21
▲ 4.83 (7.50%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Feb 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
134.38
▲ 9.38 (7.50%)
|
S.G.Power / Feb 12
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
4.28
▲ 0.28 (7.00%)
|
EMCO Industries / Feb 12
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
37
▲ 2.00 (5.71%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Feb 12
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
0.76
▲ 0.04 (5.56%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Fid. Leasing / Feb 12
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.20
▼ -0.45 (-16.98%)
|
HBL Growth Fund / Feb 12
HBL Growth Fund(HGFA)
|
6.95
▼ -1.00 (-12.58%)
|
Quetta Textile / Feb 12
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
6.50
▼ -0.84 (-11.44%)
|
Paramount Mod / Feb 12
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
8
▼ -1.00 (-11.11%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Feb 12
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.50
▼ -0.68 (-11.00%)
|
Asim Textile / Feb 12
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
6.73
▼ -0.82 (-10.86%)
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 12
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
8.81
▼ -1.00 (-10.19%)
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 12
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
6.85
▼ -0.77 (-10.10%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Feb 12
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
2.80
▼ -0.30 (-9.68%)
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
9.39
▼ -1.00 (-9.62%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
34,414,260
▼ -0.37
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
25,282,490
▼ -0.06
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 12
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
18,933,926
▼ -10.88
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
17,861,036
▼ -8.76
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,886,196
▼ -2.11
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 12
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
11,322,779
▼ -0.99
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 12
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
11,216,500
▼ -1.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 12
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
11,145,000
▼ -0.77
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 12
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
8,548,500
▼ -0.71
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,349,952
▼ -0.19
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 12
|
279.40
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 12
|
279
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 9
|
149.29
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 9
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 9
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 9
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 9
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 9
|
5026.61
|
India Sensex / Feb 9
|
71595.49
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 9
|
36897.42
|
Nasdaq / Feb 9
|
15990.66
|
Hang Seng / Feb 9
|
15746.58
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 9
|
7572.58
|
Dow Jones / Feb 9
|
38671.69
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 9
|
16926.50
|
France CAC40 / Feb 9
|
7647.52
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 9
|
76.84
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 9
|
20735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 9
|
184756
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 9
|
2024.26
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 9
|
92.22
