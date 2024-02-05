Kashmir Solidarity Day: President, Caretaker PM, COAS reaffirm Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris

Pakistan will continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday.

The president’s message was shared in a post on X on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is celebrated every year on February 5.

“The people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been struggling to realise their right to self-determination for the last seventy-six years.

“On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, the government and people of Pakistan review their unflinching support for their just and legitimate struggle,” the message read.

Kashmir Solidarity Day: need of the hour

Meanwhile, in his message, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said February 5 was an occasion to pay rich tribute to sacrifices made by the Kashmiris during the last seventy-six years.

PM Kakar said relevant UN Security Council resolutions provide that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with will of people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Muzaffarabad. COAS later visited troops deployed on the front lines along Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sector.

Upon arrival at Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, PM of Pakistan, PM of AJ&K and COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

The leadership acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK had been exemplary, the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said in its statement.

Foreign secretary accuses India of committing ‘extra-judicial killings’ in Pakistan

The brewing humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threatens regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self determination in light of UNSC resolutions, it added.

“India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will and the yearning of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives.”

Addressing the troops, COAS reiterated that any aggression or violation of territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might.

“Pakistan Army is well versed with the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively”.

COAS also mentioned the Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan which now extended to “heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil”.

Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens, he said.