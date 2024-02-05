Bab-e-Azadi project: Punjab cabinet approves extension, redesigning

LAHROE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 39th Punjab Cabinet meeting at CM Office. A historic decision was taken in the Punjab Cabinet meeting which pertains to undertaking the upgrading of the Bab-e-Azadi Wagah Border and will be redesigned on the pattern of the Lahore Fort.

The Cabinet granted an approval for the extension and redesigning project of Bab-e-Azadi, the Parade Ground along with issuance of funds.

The CM stated that the Bab-e-Azadi will be upgraded on the pattern of Lahore Fort and the entrance gate will be designed on the pattern of Alamgiri Gate of the Lahore Fort. Mohsin Naqvi also directed to install big LCDs for showing parade at the Bab-e-Azadi.

He apprised that excellent facilities will be provided along with undertaking extension of the Parade Ground adding that the parking area will be made further spacious. It was informed during the briefing that seating capacity of the people in the Parade Ground will be enhanced approximately up to 18000 after its upgradation and the height of Bab-e-Azadi project will be approximately 120 feet. Approval for the issuance of funds was accorded in the meeting to undertake remodeling of Liberty Chowk along with making an agreement with the Bank Alfalah for the biggest National Flag of South Asia and undertaking construction as well as extension of the Lahore Metro Bus Service corridor.

Approval was granted for the nomination of the new Board Members and the Punjab government’s 2023 policy to allot government residencies. The Cabinet also granted an approval for extending the Speedo Bus Service agreement from Bahawalpur to Lodhran and the provision of wheat/ flour to the Prisons department by the Food department. Approval was granted to endorse the decisions of the 14th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Privatization, 8th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th meetings of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, advocate general Punjab, IG Police, SMBR, chairman P&D Board, secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, many years old dilapidated Punjab Dental Hospital has also been turned into state of the art Hospital. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet visited the Punjab Dental Hospital and inaugurated its upgradation project.

The CM directed to review the proposal with regard to starting an evening and a night shift in the dental hospital. Mohsin Naqvi visited various wards of the upgraded Punjab Dental Hospital, inspected the operative dentistry and paedodontics departments.

He monitored the special dental section for the differently-abled persons and new units.

Mohsin Naqvi conversed with the doctors and staff members. 60 new and latest units have been purchased for the dental hospital.

CM expressed his satisfaction over the upgradation project of the dental hospital and commended Secretary Health and Secretary C&W.

Provincial Ministers S M Tanveer, Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, chief secretary, IG Police, secretary Health, secretary C&W and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed to undertake foolproof security measures along with other arrangements for holding peaceful and transparent general elections. The CM ordered to ensure supplying of ballot papers and relevant material by 5th or 6th February at the polling stations.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure completion of cameras installation process at the polling stations before 6th February along with undertaking essential measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet supply at the polling stations.

He directed to install a smart media wall outside the polling stations for the transparency of results and media facilitation. The CM directed to maintain an effective liaison with the concerned institutions so as to carry out the whole polling process in a transparent and cordial manner. The CM chaired a special meeting being held at CM Office to take stock of the arrangements being made for holding the general elections. The chief secretary, IG Police, provincial Election Commissioner, ACS, secretaries of Home, Finance, Transport, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and relevant officials attended the meeting while all Divisional commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link. The secretary Home while giving a briefing informed that the CCTV cameras installation work at the polling stations is ongoing.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to the Directorate General Public Relations Office and laid the foundation stone of the Digital and Social Media Tower. The CM inspected various sections of the DGPR Office, met with the officers and directed them to perform their duties in a proactive manner so as to effectively bring to light all the steps being taken by the Punjab government. Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Digital and Social Media Tower building soon adding that the Media Tower building should be completed in a minimum span of time. The CM directed to install “DGPR Digital Media” wing board at the DGPR Office building. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the DGPR besides effectively countering fake news, disinformation is vigorously projecting all the public welfare steps being undertaken by the Punjab government as well.

“It is heartening to know that the DGPR is going to enter into the digital era according to the trends and requirements of the latest time.”

It was informed during the briefing that latest facilities will be provided to the Social Media Specialists in the Media Tower. The Media Tower will work as a Digital Media Wing of DGPR. The Media Tower will be completed in 3 months at the cost of Rs 15 crore.

The secretary C&W gave a briefing to the CM about the completion of the Media Tower.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Information Daniyal Gilani, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhwa, DGPR Rubina Afzal, Director News, Deputy Director Press Information and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

