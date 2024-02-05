AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
People of Balochistan fully support the Kashmir cause, says CM

APP Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday said that the people of Balochistan fully supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and will continue to raise its voice at every forum against state oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here, he expressed solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri brethren in occupied valley and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir Freedom struggle.

Ali Mardan said that illegal arrests, crackdowns and other brutalities by Indian troops cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom.

He said that the people of Balochistan will continue all possible support to the Kashmiris in their struggle till it reached a logical conclusion.

The hearts of the people of Balochistan beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Ali Mardan said adding that the day is not far when oppressed people of Kashmir will get their basic human right, the right of self determination.

He said that lasting peace in the region could not be established without resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Ali Mardan said that the Kashmiri people are fighting for freedom and their right to self-determination from the illegally Indian occupation and the time is not far when they will be successful in their struggle.

He said that the Kashmiris will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom for which thousands of youths, children, elders and women have sacrificed their lives.

The caretaker chief minister said that the resilience of the Kashmiri people stands witness to the fact that India has miserably failed in its attempts to suppress their freedom struggle despite using its military might.

He said that India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in IIOJK and people were even deprived of their basic human rights in the territory but now India will not hide its evil face in front of the world for long and neither will the suppress the voice of the Kashmiris anymore.

The caretaker chief minister appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play pivotal role to stop unabated human rights abuses by Indian troops of Kashmiris and to take serious steps to resolve the long pending dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in promoting the Kashmir cause and highlighting the Kashmiris’ plight both at the regional and international level.

He reaffirms the commitment to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attain their cherished goal of freedom.

