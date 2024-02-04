AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elections 2024: ECP completes printing of 260mn ballot papers for all constituencies

  • Around 2,170 tonnes of a special printing paper used for printing
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2024 Updated February 4, 2024 10:04pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed printing of 260 million ballot papers for all the constituencies in the country, ECP spokesperson said on Sunday.

Around 2,170 tonnes of a special printing paper was used for the printing, it added in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

During 2018 elections, 220 million ballot papers were printed, using around 800 tonnes of the paper.

As Pakistan heads towards polls, deteriorating law-and-order has grabbed headlines

“The increase in paper use for the upcoming elections is mainly because of increased number of candidates,” ECP spokesperson said.

Nearly 18,000 candidates are set to contest for the national and provincial assemblies in the polls scheduled for February 8.

ECP spokesperson mentioned that the electoral watchdog did face some challenges during the printing process, including increased number of candidates as well as cases filed in court.

As per the election watchdog, total voters in the country are 128,585,760, out of which 69,263,704 are male while 59,322,056 are female voters.

Earlier, the Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, said on Saturday that all arrangements had been finalised for conducting peaceful, fair, free, and transparent elections in Pakistan.

He said that some elements had been spreading rumours in the recent past about the elections, citing the severity of the weather, the law and order situation, or some other issues.

“Full security arrangements have been made at the polling stations, and the government will ensure peaceful and transparent elections on February 8,” Solangi asserted.

elections general elections ECP General elections Elections commission of Pakistan Elections in Pakistan election symbols 2024 general elections pakistan elections General Elections 2024 elections 2024 General Election 2024 Pakistan Elections 2024 general elections in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Elections 2024: ECP completes printing of 260mn ballot papers for all constituencies

US plans more strikes in Middle East against Iran-backed groups

Shehbaz says Pakistan’s improved corruption index position shows ‘PML-N’s honesty’

27,365 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

February 8 elections will lose ‘legitimacy’ if criticism continues: Bilawal

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Most Gulf markets fall after US jobs data; Saudi gains

Joe Biden sweeps South Carolina with 'loser' taunt at Trump

India defeats Pakistan in Davis Cup Group I play-off

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn petroleum levy

Read more stories