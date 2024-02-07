In focus: Shehbaz Sharif’s changing responsibilities?

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Premier of Pakistan, was born on September 23, 1951, in Lahore. He has played a significant role in national politics and held various positions in Punjab and at the federal level. With his brother, Nawaz Sharif, back in Pakistan, Shehbaz may have a slightly different role to play.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family lived in self-exile in Saudi Arabia for several years after the 1999 coup d’état in Pakistan before coming back to the country in 2007. During this time, he ran into legal issues, including eventually-resolved allegations of extrajudicial killings.

In addition, Shehbaz Sharif was also the chief minister of Punjab with the longest term in the province’s history, having served for more than 11 years during the Nawaz administration of 1997, the Pakistan Peoples Party government of 2008, and the PML-N government of 2013.

In focus: Nawaz Sharif’s comeback, his final legacy?

His tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab was characterised by his reputation as a diligent administrator who spearheaded ambitious infrastructure projects.

Shehbaz Sharif became the Pakistan Muslim League (N) President in 2017, and in 2018 he was elected to the National Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition.

He helped the PML-N regain power in April 2022 by leading a successful no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, which led to him becoming Pakistan’s prime minister. Economic hardships, relief agreement negotiations with foreign organisations, and domestic political unrest characterised his time in office.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently contesting for a seat in Kasur’s NA-132 constituency and Lahore’s NA-123.