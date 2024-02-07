AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In focus: Shehbaz Sharif’s changing responsibilities?

BR Web Desk Published 07 Feb, 2024 01:34am
Design: Hussain Afzal
Design: Hussain Afzal

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Premier of Pakistan, was born on September 23, 1951, in Lahore. He has played a significant role in national politics and held various positions in Punjab and at the federal level. With his brother, Nawaz Sharif, back in Pakistan, Shehbaz may have a slightly different role to play.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family lived in self-exile in Saudi Arabia for several years after the 1999 coup d’état in Pakistan before coming back to the country in 2007. During this time, he ran into legal issues, including eventually-resolved allegations of extrajudicial killings.

In addition, Shehbaz Sharif was also the chief minister of Punjab with the longest term in the province’s history, having served for more than 11 years during the Nawaz administration of 1997, the Pakistan Peoples Party government of 2008, and the PML-N government of 2013.

In focus: Nawaz Sharif’s comeback, his final legacy?

His tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab was characterised by his reputation as a diligent administrator who spearheaded ambitious infrastructure projects.

Shehbaz Sharif became the Pakistan Muslim League (N) President in 2017, and in 2018 he was elected to the National Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition.

He helped the PML-N regain power in April 2022 by leading a successful no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, which led to him becoming Pakistan’s prime minister. Economic hardships, relief agreement negotiations with foreign organisations, and domestic political unrest characterised his time in office.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently contesting for a seat in Kasur’s NA-132 constituency and Lahore’s NA-123.

Shehbaz Sharif PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 in focus

Comments

200 characters

In focus: Shehbaz Sharif’s changing responsibilities?

Caretaker cabinet approves PIA’s privatisation plan

Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Election day: banks to remain closed on February 8

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read more stories