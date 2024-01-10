Nomination papers of Sharif: Appellate tribunal upholds RO decision

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Tuesday upheld the decision of Returning Officer of NA-132 accepting the nomination papers of PML-N President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Appellant Shahid Orakzai assailed the candidature of Shehbaz on the basis of his alleged involvement in the 1997 attack on the Supreme Court.

He asked the court tribunal to set aside the decision of the Returning Officer and reject the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif from NA-132.

Another tribunal also dismissed an appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali from NA-102, Faisalabad.

