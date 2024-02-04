AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
In focus: Nawaz Sharif’s comeback, his final legacy?

BR Web Desk Published 04 Feb, 2024 09:12pm

Contesting elections from his stronghold Lahore’s NA-130, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif only recently returned to Pakistan. His last stint was marked by his ouster from premiership in 2017. The three-time prime minister is widely seen as among the front-runners to win the 2024 general elections. Let’s take a look at his profile:

Born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif stands as a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, showcasing a lengthy political career. His early political foray saw him serve as Chief Minister of Punjab during the mid-1980s, marking the initiation of a trajectory that would shape the political landscape of the province.

Nawaz Sharif ascended to the pinnacle of power, assuming the role of Prime Minister in 1990 and 1997. Despite notable achievements in economic reforms and infrastructure development during his term, his leadership was marred by controversies and escalating tensions. A coup in 1999 saw him ousted from office.

Bilawal Bhutto challenges Nawaz Sharif for debate before election

The veteran politician made a comeback in 2013, securing a third term as Prime Minister. However, this period was not devoid of obstacles, as he faced significant challenges, including long marches, pro-longed sit-ins and corruption allegations.

Throughout his career, Nawaz Sharif has endured legal battles and seen periods of exile. His leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) solidifies his stature as a political stalwart. His three tenures as Prime Minister and continuous role as the PML-N supremo highlight the enduring impact he has had on the country’s political trajectory.

It remains to be seen on how he will navigate relations with different stakeholders given historical patterns. His ability to address these challenges and steer the country forward will undoubtedly be a focal point in shaping the future of Pakistani politics.

In focus: Nawaz Sharif’s comeback, his final legacy?

