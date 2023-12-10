BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
PIA, Roosevelt Hotel, FWBL, and HBFC: Leading investors group briefed about sell-off agenda

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: A group of representatives from leading investment banks, funds and institutional investors called on the Federal Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, at the Privatisation Division.

The group was organised by Trans-National Research Corporation and included representatives from Fidelity Investments, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Barings and William Blair Investment Management.

The federal minister briefed the group on the vision of present government on investment and privatisation of SOEs as well as the working of Privatisation Commission and the current agenda of privatisation.

The process and expectations for the privatisation of the PIACL, Roosevelt Hotel, FWBL, and HBFC were discussed.

The minister responded to all the queries of the representatives regarding the current privatisation agenda and process as well as future investment opportunities. The representatives were encouraged to explore the opportunities for possible investment in Pakistan.

The group appreciated the initiatives taken and expressed that the work being done will result in a conducive environment for investment in Pakistan.

