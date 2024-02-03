SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation increased by 39.45 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to an increase in gas prices (1108.59 per cent), wheat flour (61.97 per cent) and sugar (54.79 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended on 1st February 2024 decreased by 0.28 per cent due to a decline in the prices of tomatoes (18.28 per cent), eggs (7.77 per cent), onions (6.99 per cent), LPG (1.53 per cent), tea Lipton (1.29 per cent), potatoes (1.25 per cent), masoor (0.80 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.36 per cent), and mustard oil (0.28 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 39.45 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 per cent), cigarettes (92.30 per cent), tomatoes (90.40 per cent), chilies powder (81.74 per cent), wheat flour (61.97 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), sugar (54.79 per cent), gents sandal (53.37 per cent), gur (51.67 per cent), salt powdered (40.97 per cent) rice irri-6/9 (38.79 per cent), and maash (37.38 per cent), while a decrease is observed in the prices of onions (15.10 per cent), mustard oil (10.86 per cent), bananas (10.15 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.58 per cent), LPG (1.63 per cent), and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.80 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 per cent) items increased, 17 (33.33 per cent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 317.65 points against 318.55 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889 Rs29,517,Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 0.85 per cent, 0.71 per cent, 0.53 per cent, 0.41 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period review include petrol (5.20 per cent), chicken (1.88 per cent), hi-speed diesel (0.95 per cent), energy saver Philips (0.70 per cent), bananas (0.68 per cent), salt powdered (0.55 per cent), pulse moong (0.34 per cent), mutton (0.33 per cent), gur (0.21 per cent), beef with bone (0.15 per cent), tea prepared (0.14 per cent), and Georgette (0.10 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period review include tomatoes (18.28 per cent), eggs (7.77 per cent), onions (6.99 per cent), LPG (1.53 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (1.29 per cent), potatoes (1.25 per cent), masoor (0.80 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.36 per cent), mustard oil (0.28 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.20 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.19 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.19 per cent), sugar (0.08 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.05 per cent), maash (0.04 per cent), garlic (0.02 per cent) and pulse gram (0.01 per cent).

