KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 02, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.18 281.21 AED 76.22 76.98
EURO 302.97 305.68 SAR 74.38 75.02
GDP 355.28 358.19 JPY 1.87 1.90
INTERBANK 279.25 279.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024