Court reserves verdict in Nikah case

Fazal Sher Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

RAWALPINDI: A local court, on Friday, reserved its verdict after completion of cross-examination of prosecution witnesses in the Nikkah case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and will announce it today (Saturday).

The civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail reserved its verdict in the case related to allegedly solemnising during Iddat period against Khan and his wife.

The court reserved its verdict after Khan's counsel Salman Akram Raja and Bushra Bibi's counsel Usman Gull completed cross examination of witnesses including the complainant and former husband of Bhushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka, Awn Chaudhry, Mufti Saeed who solemnised the nikkah, and Latif.

Salman Akram filed an application before the court seeking to present a witness from Bushra Bibi's house, which the court rejected.

Following completion of cross examination, both Khan and his wife recorded statement under Section 342 of Code of Criminal Procedure before the court. After recording the statements of both the accused, the court reserved its verdict which will be announced today (Saturday).

Khan wife in her statement recorded under Section 342 termed the divorced certificate dated November 14, 2017, fabricated and she also denied nikkah allegedly solemnised in February 2018.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail nikah case

