AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.74%)
OGDC 147.52 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.2%)
PAEL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.27%)
PIAA 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.82%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.37%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.37%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 61.6 (0.96%)
BR30 22,758 Increased By 244.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Poland’s 2023 budget deficit lower than forecast

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:24pm

WARSAW: Poland’s budget deficit for 2023 came in below the government’s forecast, finance ministry data showed on Friday, due in part to lower than expected public spending.

The ministry estimated the deficit was 85.57 billion zlotys ($21.57 billion), lower than the 92.0 billion zlotys pencilled into the revised 2023 budget.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the biggest savings had been in pre-financing European Union projects and guarantee programmes, and on social insurance.

Germany’s lower house of parliament approves 2024 budget

In 2024 Poland sees a deficit of 184 billion zlotys, higher than previously forecast as the new government implements policies such as public sector pay rises.

