Germany’s lower house of parliament approves 2024 budget

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:11pm

BERLIN: Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday approved the 2024 budget, sticking to its self-imposed debt brake.

The budget concludes months of tense negotiation over Germany’s 2024 spending. Europe’s top economy can issue 39 billion euros ($42.43 billion) in new debt, which would be within the government’s limit.

Tens of thousands grounded in German airport security staff strike

The debt brake, enshrined in the German constitution, restricts the public deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

