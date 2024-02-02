AIRLINK 60.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5.07%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.62%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.94%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
OGDC 147.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.04%)
PAEL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.08%)
PIAA 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.83%)
PPL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.38%)
PRL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
PTC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.45%)
SEARL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.41%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.47%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.3%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,453 Increased By 59.7 (0.93%)
BR30 22,755 Increased By 242.4 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,021 Increased By 627.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,329 Increased By 179.1 (0.85%)
Hong Kong stocks close with more losses

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2024 03:29pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a torrid week with another loss Friday, with traders unable to maintain the morning’s surge owing to ongoing worries about China’s economy and the possible impact of the crisis at battered developer China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 percent, or 32.65 points, to 15,533.56.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.46 percent, or 40.59 points, to 2,730.15, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange tumbled 2.99 percent, or 46.05 points, to 1,491.70.

