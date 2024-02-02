Hong Kong stocks close with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a torrid week with another loss Friday, with traders unable to maintain the morning’s surge owing to ongoing worries about China’s economy and the possible impact of the crisis at battered developer China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 percent, or 32.65 points, to 15,533.56.

Hong Kong stocks end higher

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.46 percent, or 40.59 points, to 2,730.15, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange tumbled 2.99 percent, or 46.05 points, to 1,491.70.