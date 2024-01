HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished on the front foot Monday after China unveiled fresh measures to support the country’s battered markets.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 percent, or 125.01 points, to 16,077.24.

However, the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.92 percent, or 26.87 points, to 2,883.36, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 2.42 percent, or 40.63 points, to 1,637.41.