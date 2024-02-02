MPCL successfully drills well in Mari Deep Goru-B formation

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled another development well in Mari Deep Goru-B formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

“As part of the field development activities in the Mari D&PL area, MPCL has successfully drilled and tested Mari Deep-20 well in the Goru-B formation”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

The well was spudded in on December 17, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well is tested at 19 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 8.3 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,448 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 40/64-inch choke size.

After hookup, the gas will be processed at Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) for onward supply to SNGPL. It will maximize SGPC utilization in addition to optimizing reservoir management. MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.

