PARTLY FACETIOUS: Wasn’t Maryam a beneficiary à la carte as well?

“I have to admit – it did surprise me.” “What? That Sanam Javed is in jail but not yet convicted, and as soon as the court grants her bail they arrest her on another charge, while the beneficiary à la carte gets convicted and then a sprawling estate in Bani Gala is declared sub jail?”

“Beneficiary à la carte? À la carte is a term used in restaurants to order separate dishes rather than a set meal.”

“I stand by the use of à la carte for The Third Wife. Besides don’t forget Sanam Javed is facing charges of attacking military installations on 9 May while the beneficiary à la carte wielded influence, pervasive influence, over The Man Who Must Remain Nameless which incidentally is next to impossible to prove in a court notwithstanding the leaked audios.”

“What about Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)? Wasn’t she a beneficiary à la carte as well? She was in jail for a few months till First Uncle negotiated her release, daddy’s release…”

“Nah, she was a beneficial owner at the time and for your information I am sure the father and daughter think it was their belligerence that scared off institutional opposition rather than the negotiating skills of First Uncle.”

“What goes round comes round – the opposition has now been turned into support right.”

“Right, on a scale of one to ten, ten being the maximum amount of damage to the country, I reckon The Beneficiary à la carte deserves an 8, NMN around 3…”

“Excuse me? Just a three?”

“Yes, she has done more damage to the party leader - if I recall she was implicated in what is referred to as the Dawn leaks, with daddy sacrificing The Trainer for which he will be well rewarded. She also damaged the party, and I am basing that opinion on all the elections the party lost while she was the main campaigner, which did draw massive crowds…”

“But daddy wasn’t in the country at the time?”

“True, but the notification had been issued by The Uncle to elevate her as, was it, senior vice president?”

“Hmmm, but that is not what I was referring to when I said I was surprised.”

“Oh, were you referring to the pre-election violence…”

“No, not even that. I was actually surprised that the Israeli forces with the most sophisticated weaponry available in the world, land and air, and a very well-trained army has still not been able to cripple resistance by Hamas fighters after nearly five months of hammering Gaza…”

“It is reminiscent of the Russia Ukraine war.”

“Ukraine did not launch any attack against Russian nationals, though it is fighting back.”

“True, but Ukraine was seeking Nato membership that would have meant Nato forces would have been automatically activated in support of any overt or covert threat, and Russia considered that a threat.”

“I see so in your book Hamas, representing the stateless, is akin to Ukraine whose boundaries are being redefined by Russia…”

“Well, yeah, look at the commonalities, not the differences.”

“One difference: the US supports Ukraine over the aggressor and the aggressor in the Middle East. And as push has come to shove, supports the aggressor in the Middle East in terms of money and supplying weapons over Ukraine.”

“Elections are scheduled in the US and UK this year, so wait and see what happens next because that may determine a change in government thinking!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024