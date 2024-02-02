Rainy spell forecast for Sindh

KARACHI: The city is expected to see a light drizzle on Friday (today), as the Met Office on Thursday forecast a rainy spell for most districts in Sindh till February 4.

A light rain may fell in Karachi Division on February 2, which is expected to couple with thunderstorm on February 3 and February 4, it said.

Rain with thunderstorm is likely to hit Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushero Feroz and Khairpur districts on February 2 and February 3.

Similarly, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tando Allahyar, T M Khan, Tharparkar and Thatta districts are expected to receive the rainy spell February 3 and February 4, the Met said.

For the upcountry, the Met Office again issued a warning about flash floods from heavy falls in local nullah’s of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin and Khuzdar on February 2 and February 3.

In the next 24 hours, rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountain is expected in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Isolated downpour and snowfall are also likely at few places in Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024