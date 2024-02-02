AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Alvi urges Russia, Italy and Mongolia to invest in country

Naveed Butt Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Russia, Italy, and Mongolia to invest in Pakistan and to enhance trade and economic activities for the development and prosperity of the people of this region.

He said that Pakistan offers immense investment opportunities for foreign investors and they should benefit from our business-friendly environment by investing in various sectors of economy.

The president expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors-designates of Russia, Italy, and Mongolia, who separately called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

He said that there is a need to enhance trade, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations with Russia, Italy, and Mongolia.

Speaking to the Ambassador-designate of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Albert P Khorev, the president expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in the fields of trade, economy, tourism and culture. He expressed the hope that the new ambassador would further promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, the president highlighted the need to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that Italian investors should benefit from the investment opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in various sectors.

He stated that the Pakistani Diaspora in Italy was playing an important role in the development of Italy and was acting as a bridge between the two countries. He also asked the ambassador to help in expediting the issuance of visas to Pakistani students.

Speaking to the non-resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan, Tuvvshin Badra, the president said that both countries needed to further promote, trade, economic, and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

The president congratulated the newly-appointed envoys and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving bilateral ties with Pakistan.

