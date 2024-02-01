Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.63% higher at 10,375.72

India has proposed to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to help the island nation produce power from its Yughadhanavi and Sobhadabavi power plants, Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister said on Thursday.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 41.2 million shares from 29.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, consumer discretionary rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 695.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 259.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.05 billion rupees, the data showed.