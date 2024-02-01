AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Feb 01, 2024
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 07:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.63% higher at 10,375.72

India has proposed to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to help the island nation produce power from its Yughadhanavi and Sobhadabavi power plants, Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister said on Thursday.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 41.2 million shares from 29.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, consumer discretionary rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.14 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.6 million) from 695.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 259.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.05 billion rupees, the data showed.

