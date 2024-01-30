AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, consumer discretionary rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 10,305.12
Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 08:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 10,305.12.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC were the top gainers on the index, gaining 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares snap 12-session losing streak

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 45.9 million shares from 25.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.07 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.4 million) from 590.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 286.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 864.9 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, consumer discretionary rise

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.55 against US dollar

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

At least 2 dead, several injured in blast at PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi

IMF says global ‘soft landing’ in sight, raises 2024 economic growth outlook

Oil up on Middle East tensions, China economy worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

Read more stories