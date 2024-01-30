Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, consumer discretionary rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% higher at 10,305.12.

Expolanka Holdings PLC and Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC were the top gainers on the index, gaining 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares snap 12-session losing streak

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 45.9 million shares from 25.9 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.07 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.4 million) from 590.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 286.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 864.9 million rupees, the data showed.