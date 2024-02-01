AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses mixed on rate cut expectations, geopolitical tensions

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 07:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling a possible start to interest rate cuts, while escalating tensions in the region weighed on investor sentiment.

The Federal Reserve committee’s decision to hold rates at 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday was no surprise, but it emphasised that rates would not be cut until it had more confidence that inflation was truly beaten.

At a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell flatly stated a cut as early as March seemed unlikely, but also conceded that everyone on the committee was looking to ease this year.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 1%, snapping a three-day losing streak, with Al Rajhi Bank advancing 2.4% and the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank closing 1.4% higher.

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt rises

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco rose 1.3%.

Brent crude futures were up 68 cents at $81.23 a barrel by 1140 GMT.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 2.1% decrease in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.4% lower, hit by a 3.7% slide in the UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) despite a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

FAB said net profit surged 63% to 4.01 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of 3.6 billion dirhams.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.5%.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it was making progress in talks with Egypt on how to resume disbursements of a $3 billion loan, after a sharp slide in the currency on the black market increased the urgency for an agreement.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     advanced 1% to 11,914
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.4% to 9,470
 DUBAI            gained 1.2% to 4,220
 QATAR            dropped 0.4% to 10,049
 EGYPT            up 0.5% to 28,434
 BAHRAIN          was down 0.1% to 2,067
 OMAN             was flat at 4,563
 KUWAIT           eased 0.5% to 7,918
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Gulf bourses mixed on rate cut expectations, geopolitical tensions

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 28.3% in January

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Centuries-old mosque torn down in Indian capital

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Read more stories