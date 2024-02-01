AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.48 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 06:05pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged as it appreciated a marginal 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.48 after a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday also, the rupee had registered a marginal increase to settle at 279.5 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the interim government on Wednesday approved a substantial raise in ex-depot price of petrol, ie, by Rs13.55 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.75 per litre for the fortnight starting February 1, 2024 ahead of general elections on February 8.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to the highest level in seven weeks against the euro on Thursday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first US interest rate cut as soon as March.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers including the euro and yen, slipped 0.07% to 103.54 in early Asian trading, giving back a little of Wednesday’s 0.19% advance.

It remains close to the recent high of 103.82 touched on Monday of this week and Tuesday of last week, and previously not seen since Dec. 13.

The dollar has been buoyed by US economic data suggesting the Fed can wait longer before cutting interest rates. Powell gave the currency another push overnight by calling a cut in March “not the base case.”

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday, supported by signals from the US Federal Reserve on a possible start to rate cuts and on new support measures for China’s embattled property market.

Brent crude futures climbed 58 cents to $81.13 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 59 cents to $76.44 at 0919 GMT, after falling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 279.48

OFFER                      Rs 279.68

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 23.00 paisa for buying and 22.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 279.10 and 281.08, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 54.00 paisa for buying and 32.00 paisa for selling, closing at 300.92 and 303.75, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 6.00 paisa for buying and 10.00 paisa for selling, closing at 76.24 and 76.97, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3.00 paisa for buying and 2.00 paisa for selling, closing at 74.38 and 75.02, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID                            Rs 279.10

OFFER                      Rs 281.08

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Dollar's rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

Read more stories