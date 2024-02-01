AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

Wasim Iqbal Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: Interim government on Wednesday approved a substantial raise in ex-depot price of petrol, ie, by 13.55 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.75 per litre for the fortnight starting February 1, 2024 ahead of general elections on February 8.

In a late night statement, finance ministry announced increase in the ex-depot price of petrol by Rs 5.2 percent and HSD by 1 percent. The price of light speed diesel (LDO) has also been raised by Rs 2.03 per litre, however kerosene oil price has been reduced by 24 paisa.

The prices have been raised due to exchange rate adjustment, higher premium of petrol and HSD and jacked up oil prices globally. There is no change in rates of petroleum levy (PL) and general sale tax (GST) on petroleum products.

Petrol price cut by Rs8/litre

The new price of petrol is Rs 272.89 instead of Rs 259.34 per litre and HSD price raised to Rs 278.96 from Rs 276.21 per litre.

The Finance Division sated that the government decided to bring changes in the current prices of petroleum products as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

International markets react to attacks on ships in Red Sea when and the price of petrol in the international market skyrocketed by $6 per barrel and diesel by $3 since January 16, 2024, as the international companies increased their premiums on petrol and HSD.

Import premium on petrol is charged at $ 9.47 per bbl, whereas the premium on HSD increased to $6.50 per bbl from $ 5.30 per bbl for the current fortnight.

