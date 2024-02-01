KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 278.87 280.86 AED 76.18 76.87
EURO 301.46 306.07 SAR 74.35 75.00
GBP 353.76 356.69 INTERBANK 279.50 279.75
JPY 1.86 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024