Jan 31, 2024
Yemen’s Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self defence

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they plan to continue targeting US and British warships in the Red Sea in self defence, the group’s military spokesperson said in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.

The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement added.

UK says two navy ships involved in collision in Bahrain, no injuries

On Tuesday night, the US military’s central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Houthis hit US-owned container ship, no injuries: US

The US and British have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Yemen’s Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self defence

