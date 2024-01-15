AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Attacks on Israeli ships in Red Sea will continue after US strikes: Houthi official

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 06:06pm
Photo: Reuters

RIYADH: The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthis said on Monday that the group’s position has not changed since US-led air strikes on Yemen and warned attacks on ships headed to Israel will continue.

“Attacks to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of the occupied Palestine will continue,” Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters.

Houthis target two Israeli ships in Red Sea

He added that the group’s demands are still for an end of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, and allowing humanitarian aid to the north and south of the strip.

