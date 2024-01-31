AIRLINK 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
DGKC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIAA 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 114.81 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
SEARL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SNGP 65.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
SSGC 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.71 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,346 Increased By 36.3 (0.57%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 62,055 Increased By 213 (0.34%)
KSE30 20,989 Increased By 115.5 (0.55%)
Easing US yields, budget optimism further nudges Indian bond yields lower

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 10:08am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields started the session lower on Wednesday as bullish sentiment persisted before the Union Budget announcement due on Thursday, while Treasury yields strengthened their downward momentum.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1442% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 7.1570%.

“There is hardly anyone who is anticipating any negative risk from the budget, and with borrowing and fiscal deficit numbers expected to meet market estimates, traders are positioning for a post-budget rally in price,” said a trader with a primary dealership.

India is due to announce the federal budget for the new financial year starting April 1 on Thursday.

The government is likely to keep its gross market borrowing for fiscal 2025 close to the current fiscal year’s level of 15.43 trillion rupees ($185.66 billion), two sources told Reuters.

Citing the lower borrowing figure, Indian funds, insurers and banks have increased their positions in longer-duration bonds as they anticipate the budget being fiscally conservative with no pre-election spending surprises.

India bond yields flat as traders eye Fed meet, Union Budget

A Reuters poll predicted the government would target fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product at 5.30% for fiscal 2025 from 5.9% this fiscal year. Traders will also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision due after Indian market hours.

While status quo is expected on rates, commentary from Chair Jerome Powell will be a crucial trigger for gauging interest rate trajectory.

The 10-year US yield was inching downwards towards the 4% handle before the decision, while traders have trimmed down the bets on the timing and pace of rate cuts in 2024.

The odds of a rate cut in March now stand at around 41%, down from 88% last month, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Indian government bond

