Toshakhana case: AC records Bushra Bibi’s statement

Fazal Sher Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday recorded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s statement under Section 342 of the code of criminal procedure and Khan’s statement will be recorded today (Wednesday) in Toshakhana case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, rejected PTI founder Khan’s plea to allow their counsel to conduct cross-examination of the witnesses as well as plea seeking to grant time for recording statements of the accused under 342.

The court rejected Khan’s application and issued orders to record the statement under Section 342.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statement of BushraBibi. The court provided a questionnaire consisting of 25 questions before recording her statement.

During the hearing, the health condition of the judge deteriorated and he was shifted to the jail’s hospital for treatment.

Due to the health condition of the judge, the court could not record the statement of Khan which will be recorded today (Wednesday).

The court on January 29 closed the right of Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case.

The court closed the right of defence counsel of cross-examination of the witnesses after the accused filed another application seeking to allow them to include advocate Zaheer Abbas in their legal team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

